Maui News

Two Molokaʻi High School Seniors Receive Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship

June 4, 2021, 7:06 AM HST
* Updated June 4, 7:07 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Molokaʻi High science building. Courtesy photo.

Two Molokaʻi High School graduates were each awarded $2,000, a laptop and a Da Kine backpack by the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program in memory of Kekuhaupio Likua. The scholarship award is administered by the Friends of Molokaʻi High & Middle Schools Foundation.

This year’s recipients are Ashawna-Leah Bicoy and Hulu Kekahuna Ah Van.

Bicoy plans to attend Arizona State University and major in social work. Hulu Ah Van will be attending Bethany College in Kansas majoring in athletic training.

The Kukui Mālamalama Scholarships are funded by local residents that are interested in seeing more students continue their education after high school.

Six schools are participating in the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program: Hāna High School, Molokaʻi High School, Lānaʻi High School, KeKula Niʻihau School, Waiʻanae High School and Kahuku High School. The award goes to students of good character who want to continue their education after high school.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Post Arrival Test to End on June 4 2California Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Travel Quarantine Violation 3New PacIOOS Online Tool Predicts High Wave Flooding in West Maui 4United Launches Kahului to New York Area Nonstop Flight, June 3 5Maui Police Make 10 DUI Arrests During Graduation and Memorial Day Weekend 6Mahi Pono and Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Host Groundbreaking Chefs’ Corner Project