Molokaʻi High science building. Courtesy photo.

Two Molokaʻi High School graduates were each awarded $2,000, a laptop and a Da Kine backpack by the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program in memory of Kekuhaupio Likua. The scholarship award is administered by the Friends of Molokaʻi High & Middle Schools Foundation.

This year’s recipients are Ashawna-Leah Bicoy and Hulu Kekahuna Ah Van.

Bicoy plans to attend Arizona State University and major in social work. Hulu Ah Van will be attending Bethany College in Kansas majoring in athletic training.

The Kukui Mālamalama Scholarships are funded by local residents that are interested in seeing more students continue their education after high school.

Six schools are participating in the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program: Hāna High School, Molokaʻi High School, Lānaʻi High School, KeKula Niʻihau School, Waiʻanae High School and Kahuku High School. The award goes to students of good character who want to continue their education after high school.