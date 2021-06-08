The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Olowalu (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 15.1 and 15.6, Olowalu Village Road and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Monday evening, Jun 7 through Wednesday morning, June 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement and rumble strip work.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 17.1 and 19, Mill Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement and rumble strip work.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 8 through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Kapalua through Kahakuloa: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.6, Lower Honoapiʻilani Road Kahekili Highway, on Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, N Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kūlanihākoʻi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal system.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Haʻikū to Hana: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Haʻikū: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 1.8 and 3.8, Ulalena Loop and Door of Faith Road, on Monday, June 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work.

Haʻikū (24-hour/weekend work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipiʻo Road, on Saturday, June 5 through Friday, June 11, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

Haʻikū (24/7, weekend work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Saturday, June 5 through Friday, June 11, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

Haʻikū: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 19.3, Wailua Nui Stream, on Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for rockfall barrier repair work.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Kahului (weekend/night work): Two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.9 and 4.8, Hāliʻimaile Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Friday evening, June 4, through Saturday morning, June 5, and Monday evening, June 7, through Friday morning, June 11, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work. Eastbound lanes will be contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —