Maui Ocean Center is presenting summer programs collectively called “Ocean Aloha, Go Green for Blue,” which run June 15 through Sept. 6. Photo Courtesy: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center is offering ʻohana summer programming, called “Ocean Aloha, Go Green for Blue,” which runs June 15 through Sept. 6.

Ocean Aloha is an island-based marine conservation program that continues the center’s ongoing initiative, mālama kekahi I kekahi (to take care of) by educating visitors and residents about the importance of nurturing and sustaining natural resources for future generations.

Through host Hawaiian culture, the programs celebrate the cultural and spiritual traditions from the moana (ocean) and the `āina (land) that feeds them. Through their commitment to kuleana (responsibility), people can learn how to care for natural resources through simple and mindful sustainable practices.

“The Ocean Aloha initiative reminds each one of us that we must embrace and care for our natural resources, whether above or below the ocean surface,” said Maui Ocean Center General Manager Tapani Vuori. “For generations, the Hawaiian culture has respected this invaluable connection.”

The program is designed for guests of all ages, and the entire family can partake in “edu-tainment,” including outdoor presentations, demonstrations and interactive learning from island grown cultural practitioners and team members. Through storytelling, they will share their personal experiences and wisdom handed down generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Marine Institute Honu Hero Beach Cleanup with Ocean Aloha:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In partnership with the Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center, the Honu Hero Beach Cleanup launches today, World’s Ocean Day, and continues throughout Ocean Aloha and beyond. Volunteers may pick up their beach cleanup kit any day between 11 am and 2 pm to the left of Maui Ocean Center’s gate entry.

The Honu Hero Beach cleanup offers an opportunity for volunteers to connect with our island and make a positive impact. While giving back, learn more about the value of nature and the importance of embracing the oceans. By dedicating any amount of time, individuals, families and groups can help save marine animals, preserve Maui’s natural resources, keep toxic chemicals out of the water, and create a safer island environment for everyone to enjoy today and for the future. You can dedicate as much time as you wish, at any time. For more information, visit mocmarineinstitute.org/honuhero.

Keiki Entertainment with Ocean Aloha:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lauwai, located at the center of the park, will be dedicated to children, kindergarten through 5th grade. Keiki can pop in any time of day and watch a myriad of marine conservation entertainment via giant monitor. Shows include the ever popular Octonauts ® and sustainable tips by our featured 8-year-old Maui Keiki Ocean Aloha Ambassadors, Imani and Liam. Hawaiian Cultural Advisor Dane Maxwell also presents the Ocean Education Classroom featuring Hawaiian words, keiki hula, marine-themed at-home crafts, stories and more. Parents must accompany their keiki at all times and space is based on availability. Ongoing daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

Support Marine Conservation with Ocean Aloha:

Marine Naturalists will roam throughout the park sharing information about the oceans’ ecosystems and inhabitants, along with endemic marine life of Hawai’i. Guests are encouraged to connect with them in-park to ask questions and download all six of their virtual presentations via in-park QR code.

Hawaiian Cultural Exhibits with Ocean Aloha:

Ocean Aloha programming includes two ongoing Hawaiian exhibits, Hawaiians and the Sea, and Kahoolawe: A Story of History and Healing. They were created in collaboration with the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission and supplemented by their previous exhibited content from the Smithsonian and Bishop Museum.

Sustainable Dining with Ocean Aloha:

Executive Chef Henry Tariga has designed sustainable menus at Seascape Restaurant and Reef Café. Seascape Restaurant offers ocean-to-fork fresh fish from Ma`alaea harbor’s local fishermen, grass-fed protein from island ranches, and fresh produce from local farmers. Seascape Restaurant is the first Sustainable Platinum Certified restaurant on Maui by the Surfrider Foundation. Seascape Restaurant is open from 11 am to 3 pm daily; and Reef Café is open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Sustainable Shopping with Ocean Aloha:

Eco-friendly, Made in Hawai`i and marine-themed treasures are available at Maui’s contemporary gift store. From artful collectibles to island spa luxuries; educational toys and books to island keepsake ornaments, ocean themed t-shirts, caps and more. Maui’s own indulgent Fin-Tastic Fudge in tropical flavors is also available to-go or via shipment. Maui Ocean Treasures is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

For more information about Maui Ocean Center’s Ocean Aloha program, visit

https://mauioceancenter.com/ocean-aloha/