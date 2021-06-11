From left to right: Neal Arakaki; Nina Ann Tanabe, MS, CFS; John Nakashima RS, PCQI. Courtesy image.

Maui Food Technology Center presents a webinar on “Food Labeling, Safety Plans and Exporting to Japan,” from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 providing information for small food entrepreneurs.

“Many small food entrepreneurs are looking for ways to grow their business,” said Luana Mahi, MFTC President and Owner of Hawaiian Isles Unlimited LLC. “In this webinar, industry experts will provide helpful tips and resources to help them succeed in today’s marketplace.”

Topics are:

“Ins and Outs of Exporting to Japan” presented by Neal Arakaki, President of Jaxie Corporation.

How to determine if your business is export capable?

What are the latest food export regulations?

How to streamline logistics, invoicing, and payment systems?

What you need to know about exporting to Japan?

“MFTC Technical Services” presented by Nina Ann Tanabe, MS, CFS; Owner of Food Safety Services Hawaiʻi, LLC.

What kinds of services does MFTC offer?

What kinds of tests can you do?

What information needs to be on a food label?

Is nutrition information a requirement?

“Food Safety Planning – HACCP” presented by John Nakashima, RS, PCQI; Owner of Food Safety Services Hawaiʻi, LLC.

What does the State Department of Health require from all food manufacturers?

What is HACCP and why do I need it?

Neal Arakaki is an experienced contractor handling promotional projects for Hawaiʻi State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism and the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture domestically and internationally. He has assisted over 40 Hawaiʻi companies in developing export systems to Japan.

Nina Ann Tanabe has over 35 years of experience in the areas of product development, regulatory compliance, ingredient and equipment sourcing and specifications, lean manufacturing and plant layout.

John Nakashima has over 30 years of experience as a food safety education specialist and trainer with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

To register, email [email protected]