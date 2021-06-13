Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 13, 2021

June 13, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:23 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 12:28 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 03:11 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:59 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will remain well below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores through the week. A rather short-period north swell will produce small surf along north facing shores tonight through Wednesday night. Southern hemisphere swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores through mid-week. Surf along the south facing shores will build through the second half of the week. Moderate trade winds upstream of the islands will produce small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




