Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:23 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:13 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:28 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 03:11 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:59 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:54 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain well below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores through the week. A rather short-period north swell will produce small surf along north facing shores tonight through Wednesday night. Southern hemisphere swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores through mid-week. Surf along the south facing shores will build through the second half of the week. Moderate trade winds upstream of the islands will produce small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.