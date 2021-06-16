Father’s Day Giveaway. Photo Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

As Father’s Day rolls around, some of Maui’s most prominent malls are hosting special activities and giveaways for the public to celebrate.

Lahaina Cannery Mall

Lahaina Cannery’s. “Father’s Day Celebration.” Photo Courtesy of Lahaina Cannery Mall.

Lahaina Cannery invites Maui residents and visitors to check out Maui’s hot rods and art show on Sunday, June 20 as part of their Father’s Day Celebration.

Families are invited to “cruise with Maui Classic Cruisers” in the Lahaina Cannery parking lot From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lahaina Arts Society also hosts a Lahaina Art Fair on the grass lawn, where families can shop for Dad or treat themselves to creations made by local Maui artists, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Lahaina Cannery reminds shoppers that all retailers are now open. If you need to cool off, step inside Maui’s only fully enclosed air-conditioned shopping center,” according to a Lahaina Cannery Mall press release.

The retailers at Lahaina Cannery Mall include ABC Store, Banana Wind, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, HIC Surf, IPU Island Crafts, Jean’s Warehouse, Jersey Mikes, Longs Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Properties Showcase, Maui Toy Works, Na Hoku, Pink Nails, Safeway, Serendipity, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry, T-Shirt Factory as well as new merchants such as Pualani Maui, Salt + Hair and Under the Rainbow.

The Shops at Wailea

Cabana Tote Bags. Photo Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

In celebration of Father’s Day, The Shops at Wailea hosts a special giveaway which includes a tote bag full of prizes.

Maui residents 18 and older can enter for a chance to win a prize pack for their favorite father figure from June 11 through June 17. Visit The Shops at Wailea Instagram for details on how to enter.

Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Bob Dylan 11×12 metal print by James Freeborne Welch. Photo Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

Included in the exclusive tote prize bag are the following:

One round of golf at Maui Nui Golf Club

Two custom-designed Wailea travel shoe bags

A $100 The Pint and Cork dining certificate

One Tommy Bahama Cookbook

One Aloha Hat Company Tilley Hat and custom fitting

One Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Bob Dylan 11×12 metal print by James Freeborne Welch

Entry is free and must be submitted by 5 p.m. HST on Thursday, June 17.

Winners will be announced on The Shops at Wailea Instagram story on Friday, June 18.

Maui Mall Village

Maui Mall, Kahului. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Maui Mall Village holds its Father’s Day promotion from June 12-20. Shoppers who make purchases totaling $100 or more can redeem their receipts for a $20 gift card to select restaurants.

Receipts can be combined from multiple purchases, and shoppers can choose from gift cards to Da Shrimp Hale, Subway, Hau Lani Café, Genki Sushi, Kahului Ale House, Wendy’s, IHOP, Pizza Hut, Tasaka Guri-Guri, and Baskin Robbins.

“We’re delighted to celebrate dads this month with our Father’s Day Shop and Dine promotion,” said Brian Yano, JLL group manager of Maui Retail. “We invite you to come out to Maui Mall Village and pick up the perfect gift, a great meal and have fun with a photo on our Selfie Stage.”

Shoppers can bring their receipts to Hawaiian Island Creations or YNVU Clothing Company to redeem. This offer is available while supplies last, and there is a limit of one gift card per person. Rules and restrictions apply. See MauiMallVillage.com for details.

Maui Mall Village is conveniently located in central Kahului and is home to some of Maui’s favorite restaurants and retailers including T.J. Maxx, Whole Foods Market, Longs Drugs, Tasaka Guri-Guri, Fun Factory, Color Nail Salon & Spa, Maui Candy Company, Hawaii Hunters, Maui Creations, Pure Barre and more.