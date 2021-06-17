The State of Hawaiʻi has appointed three new deputy directors. L-R: Kathleen Ho as Deputy Director of Environmental Health Administration at DOH; Marian Tsuji as Director of Behavioral Health Administration at DOH; and Gloria Chang as Deputy Director of the Department of Budget and Finance.

Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige has appointed Gloria Chang as deputy director of the Department of Budget and Finance, effective July 1.

Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char also has appointed Kathleen Ho as Deputy Director of Environmental Health Administration at DOH (effective July 1) and Marian Tsuji as Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Administration at DOH (effective June 28).

Chang joins the state after a 43-year career with First Hawaiian Bank, where she worked in corporate banking, managed assets, and handled commercial loan documentation and compliance. Chang received her MBA from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and her BA from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

Chang’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She would replace Robert Yu, who is leaving to become president and general manager of O‘ahu Transit Services (TheBus).

At the Department of Health, Ho and Tsuji will join the leadership team that includes Cathy Ross as Deputy Director of Health and Danette Wong Tomiyasu as Deputy Director of Health Resources Administration .

Ho has served as deputy attorney general of the Health Division, Department of the Attorney General since 1992. She earned her law degree from the University of California Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, her LL.M in environmental law from Lewis and Clark Law School in Oregon, and a BS in Biology from the University of San Francisco.

“I’m honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve Hawai‘i in this vital role,” Ho said. “I will do all that I can to help the people of Hawai‘i protect and improve human health and the environment for present and future generations.”

Ho’s appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation. She replaces Keith Kawaoka, who is retiring.

Tsuji has served since 2020 as the O‘ahu Branch Administrator, state Department of Human Services, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. She also spent 12 years as president and CEO of Lanakila Pacific, a social services organization that includes programs for adults with disabilities.

Tsuji earned her MA in criminal justice from City University of New York, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a BA in sociology and criminal justice from Long Island University, C.W. Post College.

“I am looking forward to being a part of Dr. Char’s team and working with the talented health professionals at the Department of Health,” Tsuji said.

Tsuji replaces Edward Mersereau, who has returned to his position as chief, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division at DOH. Tsuji’s appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation.