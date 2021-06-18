With a group of supporters, Governor David Ige today signed SB 939 into law making Juneteenth a state holiday. Credit: The office of Representative John M. Mizuno

In light of US President Joe Biden signing legislation on June 17 to establish Juneteenth, or June 19, as a new federal holiday, Bank of Hawaiʻi will be giving each of its employees a floating holiday.

“Juneteenth is a symbolic day, one that is culturally important to so many Americans, and Bank of Hawaiʻi is committed to supporting our employees with the time needed to reflect,” said Peter Ho, Chairman, President and CEO of Bank of Hawaiʻi.

Because the holiday falls on a weekend, and some Bank of Hawaiʻi branches are scheduled for business, employees will be allowed to coordinate their day off with pay anytime throughout the remainder of the year.

Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige also signed legislation this week that made Juneteenth a state holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, when Union Army general Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas, announced General Order No. 3 proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas. It came nearly 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincolnʻs Emancipation Proclamation of 1862 that freed all slaves, but enforcement of the proclamation generally relied on the advance of Union Troops.

A Bank of Hawaiʻi news release stated the company is committed to upholding the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, values that are woven into the organization. As part of its commitment to supporting, educating and bringing awareness to the community, Bank of Hawaiʻi is one of many sponsors for an upcoming panel discussion presented by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association-Hawaiʻi chapter, the Japanese American Citizens League of Honolulu, and the ACLU of Hawaiʻi.

“A Conversation on Race in Hawaiʻi—The Future: We Must Respond” is the second in the series, and features leaders from across the community discussing issues of race. The free public webinar is scheduled for July 15 at 5 pm and will feature the following panelists:

Justin Koller, Kauaʻi Prosecuting Attorney

Dr. Akiemi Glenn, Executive Director, The Pōpolo Project

Michelle Kauhane, SVP, Community Grants and Investments, Hawai‘i Community Foundation

Dean Camille Nelson, University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law

Patrick McGuirk, Chief General Counsel, Bank of Hawaiʻi

The public may click here to register for the July 15 panel discussion.