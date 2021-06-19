Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:27 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 04:28 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:43 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 04:56 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:20 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 05:58 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of long period south swells will be moving through into early next week and this will increase south facing shore surf heights. This surf may peak near high surf advisory levels by Sunday with a gradual fall from Monday into the middle of next week. North facing shore surf will remain flat to very small this weekend with a small bump in north and west shore surf expected Sunday night through Wednesday as a small west northwest swell moves into the region. Weak trade winds will keep short period, wind wave heights small along eastern exposed shorelines through next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.