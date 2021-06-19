Maui Surf Forecast for June 19, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of long period south swells will be moving through into early next week and this will increase south facing shore surf heights. This surf may peak near high surf advisory levels by Sunday with a gradual fall from Monday into the middle of next week. North facing shore surf will remain flat to very small this weekend with a small bump in north and west shore surf expected Sunday night through Wednesday as a small west northwest swell moves into the region. Weak trade winds will keep short period, wind wave heights small along eastern exposed shorelines through next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com