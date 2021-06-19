Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 19, 2021

June 19, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:27 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 04:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:43 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 04:56 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:20 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 05:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of long period south swells will be moving through into early next week and this will increase south facing shore surf heights. This surf may peak near high surf advisory levels by Sunday with a gradual fall from Monday into the middle of next week. North facing shore surf will remain flat to very small this weekend with a small bump in north and west shore surf expected Sunday night through Wednesday as a small west northwest swell moves into the region. Weak trade winds will keep short period, wind wave heights small along eastern exposed shorelines through next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Bill to Amend Landlord-Tenant Code Signed into Law  2Amended Maui Emergency Rules: Expanded Outdoor Gatherings, Restaurant Hours  3No Public Aerial Fireworks Displays, No Firecracker Sales on Maui this July Fourth  4Maui Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash Earlier this Month  5Maui Police Seek Help Locating Missing Man  6No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i After 4.5 Big Island Earthquake