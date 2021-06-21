Maui News

Binhi at Ani to Host Vaccine Clinic, June 26

June 21, 2021, 5:25 PM HST
Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center to Host Vaccine Clinic this Saturday, June 26. PC: courtesy.

A free vaccination clinic will be held at Bihni at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului, Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine through walk-ins and optional appointments that can be reserved online at signupgenius.com.

“We are grateful to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Nursing Program for coordinating this free vaccination clinic,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani.

First year UHMC nursing student, Lennel Alvarez is coordinating the Time for the Shots III vaccine clinic in partnership with Binhi At Ani.

“We need to keep our families and communities safe by staying proactive with wearing masks, social distancing and getting the vaccine,” said Alvarez. “Thank you to all the volunteers who have worked hard to make these vaccine clinics possible and available to the community, especially our Filipino community. It’s been a real team approach with Binhi at Ani, the UH Maui College Nursing Program, UH Maui College and the Department of Health.”

Bakuna Flyer for Saturday, June 26. Courtesy Photo.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest”, is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, and was incorporated in 1985.  Its purpose is to provide scholarships, promote mutual respect and understanding among peoples of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, promote good citizenship and cultural awareness, and promote the general welfare.  The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Oneheʻe Ave. opened in 2005 and is the site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui for the past 51 years.

