Ohio Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Travel Quarantine
June 21, 2021, 11:19 AM HST
A visitor from Ohio was arrested on Maui over the weekend for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.
Police say that upon arrival from Los Angeles on June 19, 59-year-old Kenneth Ellenberger did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
Ellenberger was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Los Angeles.
