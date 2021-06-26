Maui Business

Peter Merriman and Koholā Brewery Introduce Newest Brew

June 26, 2021, 6:07 PM HST
* Updated June 26, 6:55 AM
Courtesy of Merriman’s Hawaii and Handcrafted Restaurants.

In partnership with Koholā Brewery, Peter Merriman created a customized brew called “Pete’s Island Wheat” that will be exclusively offered at select Merriman’s Hawaiʻi and Handcrafted Restaurants.

  • Courtesy of Merriman’s Hawai’i and Handcrafted Restaurants.
The newest offering is a customized beer brewed by Koholā Brewery in partnership with Peter Merriman, chef-owner of Merriman’s Hawaiʻi and one of the pioneers of Hawaiʻi Regional Cuisine

“A natural partnership between two local favorites, Pete’s Island Wheat is exclusively offered at select Merriman’s Hawaiʻi and Handcrafted Restaurants,” , according to a product announcement. “Peter and beverage directors’ Jason Vendrill of Handcrafted Restaurants and Zack Musick of Merriman’s Hawaiʻi sat down with the Koholā Brewery team and perfected a beer that perfectly complements the Merriman’s and Handcrafted menu.”

Comments

