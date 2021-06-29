Gov. David Ige announced the start of the #HiGotVaccinated program earlier this month. PC: June 4, 2021. Office of Gov. Ige

State officials today announced they are extending the #HIGotVaccinated campaign through July and into August, with new prizes as the program aims to get more people vaccinated.

Prior to implementation, the average number of new vaccinations was declining at a rate of 20% weekly statewide in the weeks leading up to the campaign.

The state Department of Health created a model predicting the number of vaccinations that would have been expected for these trends.

Campaign Contributes to 30% Increase in Vaccinations Over Predictions

Under this model, state officials say the incentives campaign and promotions contributed to a 30% increase in vaccinations over what was predicted. To date, the HIGotVaccinated.com page has had more than 1,284,000 views and more than 240,000 people have registered for the chance to win prizes. Sixty-one percent of site visitors represent the 18-34 age group.

Effects of Vaccination Rate. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

Age demographics. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

Web Traffic stats. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

“It is important we vaccinate a greater percentage of the state’s population,” Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i said. “No one thing is going to get the job done. However, continued vaccine education, outreach, and easy access to vaccines coupled with attractive incentives will keep us moving in the right direction.”

Qualified individuals hoping to win one of the 83 prizes listed at HIGotVaccianted.com must have at least one shot and register online by 11:59 p.m. HST on Wednesday, June 30. Seven residents have already won airline tickets and hotel stays. Six more winners’ names have been drawn and will be announced Friday, July 2. The final 83 winners’ names will be drawn Thursday, July 1 and announced later in July.

ASB to Add First Cash Prize of Campaign

American Savings Bank, which recently awarded three of its vaccinated employees a $5,000 cash prize, announced that it will be offering three additional $5,000 cash prizes as the #HIGotVaccinated campaign makes the next big push to get more residents vaccinated in July and August. This will be the first cash prize of the campaign.

“Keeping Hawaiʻi healthy and safe is all of our responsibility and that’s why American Savings Bank is thrilled to partner with #HIGotVaccinated on this important effort to get our community vaccinated,” Ann Teranishi, American Saving Bank President and Chief Executive Officer said. “In fact, we care about the well-being of our customers and community so much that nearly 95% of our ASB teammates are fully vaccinated or in the process of being vaccinated. We’re all in this together and we encourage other companies to urge their employees to do the same.”

The new batch of incentives, including the cash from American Savings Bank, will be listed at HIGotVaccinated.com on July 12. The campaign will continue until grand prize winners are announced on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

Individuals who registered at HIGotVaccinated.com in June will be automatically entered for the July prizes. They do not need to register again.

Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics Continue

COVID-19 vaccines are free and available at various of locations around the state. On Maui upcoming pop-up clinics include the following:

Kahului Airport, July 1 & 2

The state Department of Health hosts a Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic at Kahului Airport on Thursday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, July 2, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Walk-ins for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are welcome. All residents 18+ are eligible for the FREE vaccine.

Multilanguage assistance will be available, there will be blood pressure checks upon request, and information will be provided on hurricane preparedness during a pandemic which includes following disease prevention guidelines.

Visit MauiNuiStrong.info to view all vaccination clinics in Maui County. Walk in, call 808-984-3780, or make an appointment online:

Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, July 2

A Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic takes place this Friday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului.

Walk-ins for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are welcome.

All residents 18+ are eligible for the FREE vaccine.

Multilanguage assistance will be available, there will be blood pressure checks upon request, and information will be provided on hurricane preparedness during a pandemic which includes following disease prevention guidelines.

Visit MauiNuiStrong.info to view all vaccination clinics in Maui County. Walk in, call 808-984-3780, or make an appointment online.

St. Theresa Church: June 29; July 7, 14, 19, 27

25 W. Līpoa Street, Kīhei

Tuesday, June 29, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine

A limited qty of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available

Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site

Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/29june2021sttheresakihei_moderna1st_2nddose

Wednesday, July 7, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine

A limited qty of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available

Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site

Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/sttheresachurch_vaccinationclinic

Wednesday, July 14, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine

A limited qty of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available

Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site

Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/sttheresachurch_vaccinationclinic

Monday, July 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine

A limited qty of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available

Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site

Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/sttheresachurch_vaccinationclinic

Tuesday, July 27, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine

A limited qty of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available

Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site

Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/sttheresachurch_vaccinationclinic

Kahikinui Hale Pili, July 7

5415 Mākena Alanui, Kīhei

Wednesday, July 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine (only)

‍A limited qty of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available

Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/july7_kahikinuihalepili

Duke’s Beach House, July 12

130 Kai Malina Parkway, Lahaina

Monday, July 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine

A limited qty ofJohnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available

Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/mdhomobilecovid19vaxclinics