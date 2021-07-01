Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 01, 2021

July 1, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 09:01 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 12:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 07:55 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:36 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 11:00 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 02:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will hold near the advisory level today, then lower Friday through the weekend. A larger south swell is expected to arrive early next week, which should generate advisory- level surf along exposed south facing shores Monday through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will trend up and become rough over the weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rise Friday through Saturday as a small, northwest swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
