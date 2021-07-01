Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 09:01 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 07:55 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:36 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 11:00 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 02:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will hold near the advisory level today, then lower Friday through the weekend. A larger south swell is expected to arrive early next week, which should generate advisory- level surf along exposed south facing shores Monday through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will trend up and become rough over the weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rise Friday through Saturday as a small, northwest swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.