Maui Surf Forecast for July 01, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will hold near the advisory level today, then lower Friday through the weekend. A larger south swell is expected to arrive early next week, which should generate advisory- level surf along exposed south facing shores Monday through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will trend up and become rough over the weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rise Friday through Saturday as a small, northwest swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com