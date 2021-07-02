(7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

The Maui Police Department issued fireworks reminders today as celebrations surrounding the Fourth of July weekend get underway.

“As we are experiencing a hot, dry summer, we ask for the public’s assistance in preventing fires and injuries by being aware of your surroundings and the hazards of fireworks,” police said in a press release.

There will be no public aerial fireworks display on Maui this year for the Fourth of July holiday, and retailers will not be selling firecrackers, so no firecracker permits will be sold.

Consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground, do not require a permit and can be purchased between June 29, and July 4, 2021 at 8 p.m.

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the upcoming holiday weekend. The added enforcement begins Friday, July 2 and continues through the Fourth of July weekend.

Fireworks Reminders

The public is reminded:

It is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit . The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite or cause to explode any aerial device while on the real property. It also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, and fines up to $2,000.

. The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite or cause to explode any aerial device while on the real property. It also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, and fines up to $2,000. Consumer fireworks can only be legally ignited from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000

Reporting Fireworks Violations

“The Maui Police Department appreciates continued assistance from the public in helping to enforce violations. Witness statements, photographs, and video recordings documenting the offense that can be authenticated by one or more witnesses are sufficient when officers arrive on the scene,” police said.

To report a firework violation, please call the non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use: