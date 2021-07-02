PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at about 2:15 a.m. in the Vineyard and Hinano Street area of Wailuku.

Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect who was last wearing a blue and white striped shirt, dark shorts, and opened-toed sandals. Police released the photo above to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Oran Satterfield at 808-244-6431 or [email protected]

The investigation is ongoing.