Maui Police Seek Public Help in Alleged Assault in Wailuku
The Maui Police Department is investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at about 2:15 a.m. in the Vineyard and Hinano Street area of Wailuku.
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect who was last wearing a blue and white striped shirt, dark shorts, and opened-toed sandals. Police released the photo above to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Oran Satterfield at 808-244-6431 or [email protected]
The investigation is ongoing.
