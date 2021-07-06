Learn how to understand and track hurricanes, how to retrofit your home to survive a hurricane, plan for climate change and worst-case disasters, and how to create a disaster plan for any emergency from a tsunami to wildfires in a series of webinars this month from AARP Hawaiʻi.

“We’re obviously having a little fun with the title of our four-part webinar series ‘How to Prepare for a ‘Sharknado’ and other disasters,’ but the message is serious and the key to keeping safe is basically the same for most any type of emergency, even a fictional hurricane with sharks,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi State Director. “The key is preparation and planning for worst-case scenarios like Oʻahu running out of food for days or weeks. You need to have an emergency kit to help you get through the days after a disaster, a plan to evacuate or shelter in place, and a way to locate and communicate with loved ones if you get separated.”

The series of disaster preparation webinars starts Wednesday, July 21 and continues each Wednesday at 2 p.m. until Aug. 11.

The schedule includes the following:

July 21, 2021: Understanding Hurricanes & The Factors That Influence Their Path

July 28, 2021: Planning For the Worst – Understanding How Our Islands Are Vulnerable

Aug. 4, 2021: Creating a Disaster Plan for Yourself, Your Loved Ones and Your Pets

Aug. 11, 2021: Retrofitting Your Home to Survive a Hurricane

Register for a Zoom link at https://aarp.cvent.com/sharknado or go to aarp.org/nearyou or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events to see all the webinars that AARP is offering.

The webinars are free and you do not have to be an AARP member or of AARP age to attend.

“Disaster preparation is especially important for kupuna and caregivers of kupuna,” Lopez added. “If you are a caregiver for someone with dementia or other health condition, you really need to plan ahead and put together a team of people who can help you take care of your loved one during an emergency.”