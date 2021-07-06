Flyer Courtesy of Hawai‘i REALTORS.

The nonprofit Hawai‘i REALTORS Charitable Foundation launched its second-annual #OneCanIfCan food drive to help support Hawai‘i food banks on Thursday.

Non-perishable food items can be donated at dozens of locations statewide, as well as pop-up supermarket collection points, through Aug. 31, 2021. A complete list of locations is available at HawaiiRealtors.com/FoodDrive. Monetary donations will also be accepted. All donations will benefit their respective island food banks.

“The Hawai‘i REALTORS Charitable Foundation recognizes the incredible strain our food banks are under during the COVID-19 pandemic as one in six Hawai‘i residents struggles with hunger,” said Moana Andersen, president of the foundation. “Even a small donation makes a big difference in helping feed families in need.”

The Hawai‘i REALTORS Charitable Foundation collected $14,000 in monetary donations and 3,700 pounds of non-perishable food items during its first-ever food drive in September and October 2020. This year the foundation hopes to provide tens of thousands of meals to island food banks, with a goal of collecting $50,000 and 8,000 pounds of food. According to the Hawai‘i Foodbank, a donation of $10 helps provide food for 25 meals.

To donate, access this link (online donation) or visit one of the Maui dropoff locations listed below:

Central Maui

Fidelity National Title

285 West Kaahumanu Ave. #103, Kahului, HI 96732

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

REALTORS® Association of Maui

441 Ala Makani St., Kahului, HI 96732

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

South Maui

Old Republic Title

34 Wailea Gateway Place, #A-201, Wailea, HI 96753

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Upcountry Maui

Fidelity National Title

12 Kio’paa St., Pukalani, HI 96768

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

West Maui

Old Republic Title – 40 Kupuohi St., #103, Lahaina, HI 96761 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawai‘i REALTORS ® Charitable Foundation, which launched in 2020 with a $50,000 donation to food banks throughout Hawai‘i, serves local communities by supporting charitable organizations and their efforts to assist those in need. The foundation is established by the statewide professional trade organization Hawai‘i REALTORS.