Lahaina Cannery Offering Free Hula Show on Wednesdays, Art Shows on Weekends

July 6, 2021, 11:19 AM HST
Lahaina Cannery is offering a free hula show every Wednesday from 4 to 5 pm. Photo Courtesy: Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Cannery is offering a free hula show with the performance of Maui’s most talented hula halau every Wednesday from 4 to 5 pm on the lawn near the shopping center’s front entrance.

Maui residents and visitors are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the show with take-out dining options at Jersey Mike’s or HI Food Carts offering a variety of food trucks.

Other free family entertainment includes Lahaina Art Show presented by Lahaina Arts Society featuring local Maui artists every Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm on the lawn.

To learn more about Lahaina Cannery’s events, current store openings and hours visit www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Facebook and Instagram.

