New Sex Crimes Evidence Tracking System and Laws in Hawaiʻi

July 7, 2021, 10:00 AM HST
* Updated July 7, 10:33 AM
A sample screenshot of what survivors see when their kits have been tested. Also provided are the dates for the events listed. Photo Courtesy: The Department of the Attorney General.

Attorney General Clare E. Connors and the Hawaiʻi Sexual Assault Response and Training Program’s Multi-Disciplinary Team announced the launch of the sexual assault evidence collection kit tracking system on the HSART website this week.

The tracking system is designed to allow survivors of sexual assault to obtain up-to-date information on the status of their sexual assault evidence collection kits, from collection through testing, and to do so in an anonymous way. Survivors who have their kit bar code numbers may now go online to see the status of their kit. The use of bar codes began in January 2020.

“Survivors of sexual assault need 24/7 access to the status of their sexual assault kits,” Attorney General Connors said. “This service allows survivors to anonymously and accurately track the status of their kits in a way that does not add to the trauma they already have experienced. I appreciate the efforts of everyone who worked with our Department to establish this service including the Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, Maui, and Kauaʻi Police Departments and the HSART members.”

The website also provides survivors with contact information for local victim service providers and county police departments, information about the HSART Program, its members, and other information for guidance and support. The website address is http://ag.hawaii.gov/cpja/home/hawaii-sexual-assault-response-and-training-hsart-program/

Last month, Gov. David Ige signed HB887 into law Relating to Sex Crimes. The bill creates a separate offense for those who provide anything of value to engage in sexual conduct with another. It also specifies that the offense of sex trafficking may be prosecuted at any time; and specifies that sex trafficking includes profiting from prostitution by certain means, including through coercion.  

