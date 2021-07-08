





Maui Humane Society kicked off BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelter” adoption event yesterday, which runs through July 10.

“We adopted out two dogs, five kittens and a guinea pig today, a great start. Still, LOTS of animals need a home,” said Director of Development & Marketing Jenny Miller after the event’s first day.

For a limited time, Maui Humane Society dog adoption fees are only $25 (including County license fees), and all kittens, cats and critters are available for adoption by donation.

Maui Humane Society has been experiencing a high number of animals entering the shelter and in foster homes, a situation recently exasperated by animal transfer flight cancellations caused by a heatwave in the Pacific Northwest.

The shelter currently has 374 animals in various stages of care and locations. There are 43 dogs at MHS and 34 in foster homes, but only 23 of those are available for adoption. 201 kittens/cats are being cared for in foster homes: 89 are too young for adoption, 41 are unweaned bottle baby kittens and 47 are sick with upper respiratory infections or medical problems.

“There’s been an increase in the number of animals surrendered with medical issues, senior pets and stray animals who are never reclaimed. We’re still in the midst of a very busy kitten season and our foster heroes are helping us save as many lives as possible by taking in sick and neonatal babies who need round-the-clock care,” stated Miller.

Kittens are not available for adoption until they are old enough and healthy enough to be spayed/neutered and many of the unavailable dogs are being treated by staff for medical or behavioral issues.

Maui Humane Society’s “Paws to Adopt” program is helping encourage adoptions by allowing pets to stay in their potential new homes for up to 10 days before a decision to adopt is needed to be made. “No strings attached, simply bring your new buddy home and see how it goes before making the commitment to adopt,” said Miller. All adult animals (age 6 months plus) are candidates for the Paws to Adopt program.

All available animals are listed on Maui Humane Society’s website and appointments to meet the animals can be made online.

Visit www.mauihumanesociety.org for more information.