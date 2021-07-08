Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:59 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:39 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:23 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:03 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:34 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will lower through Friday as a south swell moves out. A return to the summertime norm with small background swell energy is anticipated over the weekend into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the upstream trades being disrupted and lighter winds locally. An upward trend will be possible late in the weekend through early next week as the trades pick back up.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.