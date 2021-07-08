Maui Surf Forecast for July 08, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will lower through Friday as a south swell moves out. A return to the summertime norm with small background swell energy is anticipated over the weekend into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the upstream trades being disrupted and lighter winds locally. An upward trend will be possible late in the weekend through early next week as the trades pick back up.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
