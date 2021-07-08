Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 08, 2021

July 8, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:59 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:23 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:03 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:34 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will lower through Friday as a south swell moves out. A return to the summertime norm with small background swell energy is anticipated over the weekend into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the upstream trades being disrupted and lighter winds locally. An upward trend will be possible late in the weekend through early next week as the trades pick back up. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
