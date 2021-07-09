DMV Offices Extend Hours and Services; Emergency ID Extensions End August 6
County DMVs are currently accepting appointments and/or walk-ins, and in some cases are offering extended hours to meet demand and help address the backlog of renewals. The Hawaii Department of Transportation reminds residents and motorists that the emergency extension relating to COVID-19 for driver’s licenses, non-CDL permits, and state IDs which expired on or after March 16, 2020, will end Aug. 6, 2021.
HDOT encourages residents to prioritize these renewals to avoid future penalties. General information (by county) is below.
Please note that the REAL ID enforcement date has been extended to May 3, 2023.
County of Maui
Walk-in services are available at all offices on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi (The Pukalani office on Maui remains closed for renovation).
Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Hours at the Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi offices vary.) For more information, Maui DMVL customers may call 808-270-7363.
Temporary office hours are available on two Saturdays a month for customers who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during the normal workday hours. Customers will be taken by appointment only. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued. Saturday appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves.
For complete details for Maui County, visit this link.
County of Hawai’i
Hilo and Kona Driver License Offices are accepting walk-ins for renewals. Those with appointments receive priority. All other offices will remain by appointment only.
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Kaʻū office: Tuesday & Wednesday by appointment only)
Hilo 808-961-2223
Kona 808-323-4800
County of Honolulu
The Kāpalama, Kapolei, Ko’olau and Wai’anae Driver Licensing Centers are offering extended hours (Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.) for renewal services. Appointments are recommended. Walk-in service is offered, but same-day service is not guaranteed. Select Satellite City Halls are also offering extended hours on the weekdays and/or weekends.
808-768-4385
County of Kaua‘i
July 6 – July 16: Extended hours (Monday through Friday) for Driver License renewal only to 5 p.m. Walk-in service for DL, permit, and ID that have expired on or after March 16, 2020, is Monday through Friday.
Kūpuna Hours: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. (no appointment necessary for those over 65)
All other services: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. by appointment only
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
808-241-4256