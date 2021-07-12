Maui Surf Forecast for July 12, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Background southerly swell will maintain very small surf along south facing shorelines. Fresh easterly trades will hold short period, slightly elevated wind waves along many eastern exposures. Recent gales traveling around New Zealand are sending swells northward toward Hawaii. These long period, small south swells are timed to arrive late in the week and provide a minor bump to south coast surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
