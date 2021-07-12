Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:19 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:38 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:43 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:55 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 05:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Background southerly swell will maintain very small surf along south facing shorelines. Fresh easterly trades will hold short period, slightly elevated wind waves along many eastern exposures. Recent gales traveling around New Zealand are sending swells northward toward Hawaii. These long period, small south swells are timed to arrive late in the week and provide a minor bump to south coast surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
