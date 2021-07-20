West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 13 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy and locally gusty trade winds will continue through the week, with showers primarily focused over windward and mauka areas, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. More widespread showers are possible over the weekend.

Discussion

Breezy and locally gusty trade winds will persist through the week, occasionally delivering clouds and showers that will primarily dampen windward areas. A few light sprinkles spreading leeward will do little to help the parched landscape.

Strong high pressure far N of the islands will change little today, then gradually drift W over the next several days. Locally strong trade winds will continue in the short term, then ease slightly the next day or two. Confidence is high that most of the increased moisture from the remnants of Felicia will pass S of the islands toward the end of the week, but some peripheral moisture may increase trade showers Thursday into Friday. The resulting tightening pressure gradient may lead to trade wind speeds increasing slightly. A more significant slug of low-level moisture, associated with the remnants of Guillermo, may be near the islands late next weekend. An associated surface trough may lead to weaker winds as it loosens the local gradient.

Aviation

Locally windy trade winds will continue today due to strong surface high pressure far north and northwest of the state. A large area of broken to locally overcast low clouds with embedded scattered showers is being transported into the eastern Big Island this morning. This will likely result in periods of MVFR conditions over the slopes and coastal sections of the windward Big Island today. There are also low clouds and showers over most of the windward sections of the smaller islands. Expect brief periods of MVFR conditions over north through east sections of some of the smaller islands through mid-morning.

AIRMET Tango for TEMPO moderate turbulence over and south through west of the higher terrain on all islands will likely remain in effect through tonight. AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration is in effect for the windward sides of most islands. This AIRMET may be dropped for some of the smaller islands later this morning, but may remain in effect for the Big Island until mid-day.

Marine

A strong high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce fresh to strong trade winds and elevated rough seas through the week. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) was extended in time to include all coastal waters through this afternoon, and for the windier channels and waters over the eastern half of the state through Thursday morning.

Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated with choppy conditions into the weekend due to the strong trades. Select areas on the south and north shores should see some localized increases in surf due to trade wind swell wrap.

Tropical Cyclone Felicia, currently in the Eastern Pacific, will drift west and weaken over the next two days. The remnants of this system will pass south of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend. Trade winds will increase a bit as remnants of Felicia pass south of the state, with a slight increase in trade wind swell and surf heights expected for east facing shores.

No swell from west or north directions are expected over the next seven days, thus surf heights for north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

