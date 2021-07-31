Theatre Theatre Maui Summer Campers pose for their annual commemorative photo. Photo Courtesy of TTM.

Theatre Theatre Maui wrapped up its 29th summer season of youth theatre culminating in digital productions of “The Trial of Goldilocks,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and other shows thanks to their creative team, providers, sponsors, donors and community.

The creative team included Kristi Scott, Francis Taua, Felicia Chernicki-Wulf, MaryBeth Chin, Heidi Turner, Annabehl Sinclair, Aida Rose, Chloe Chin and Kathleen Schulz. Volunteers Luis Barreno, Rebecca Tinkler, MaryBeth Chin and Rory Delaney, along with student interns Makani Aniban, Gianna Bauchman, Moses Flores, Isabelle Perchard, Naara Tinkler and Mia Utrillo also provided support in their operations.

TTM extended thanks to this summer’s venue provider, Maui Preparatory Academy, as well as t-shirt sponsor, Rob Shelton, with Island Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Very special mahalo to our community of parents and their keiki for their trust in us (especially during these unprecedented times) and to the many volunteers, donors, sponsors and grantors who provide invaluable support to make these productions possible,” said TTM in a public announcement Thursday.

They thanked the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, Lahaina Music, Lahaina News, Maui Family Magazine, Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, Maui News, MauiTime Weekly, Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Jen Mather, Alexa Hanohano, Penny Wakida, Deanna Pennington, Lahaina Intermediate School, Somerville-Ollson Charitable Trust, Penny Wakida, Ralph Pais & Gayl Huston, Rob & Louisa Shelton, Jurg Munch, Beverly DeLorenzo and Lisa D Hawks & Debbie Brooks.

TTM staged their carwash-bake sale in July at Lahaina Intermediate School, proceeds which are part of the 42nd Annual Maui County Charity Walk.

During the month of September, TTM’s banner will be displayed at Lahaina Foodland for Foodland’s annual “Give Aloha” fundraising campaign. TTM’s number is 78402: present your Maikaʻi card at checkout and let the cashier know how much you want to contribute to TTM.

In addition to “Give Aloha,” TTM is also one of the nonprofit beneficiaries of Maui Ku’ia Estate’s Chocolate “Laulima Program.” Visit www.mauichocolate.com and find the TTM page. Participating non-profits receive 40% of the proceeds from each sale contributed back to them.

Theatre Theatre Maui is dedicated to providing low-cost and free programming for the keiki on the West Side. For more information about TTM or to donate, go to ttmwestmaui.org, call 808-661-1168, or email [email protected]