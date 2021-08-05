Lt. Gov. Josh Green. PC: file photo Maui Now

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced today’s COVID-19 case counts, ahead of the daily noon announcement traditionally issued by the state Department of Health, saying 655 new cases were recorded in Hawaiʻi today.

This marks the highest new daily case count for Hawaiʻi on record since the pandemic began.

In a social media post, Lt. Gov. Green wrote, “case counts are increasing largely due to the highly, highly infectious Delta variant. If you would like to get vaccinated, but haven’t yet, please go today.”

Today’s count reportedly includes a 6.87% positivity rate and 166 hospitalized. The 655 cases include: 132 in Hawaiʻi County; 69 in Maui County; 428 in the City and County of Honolulu; and seven in Kauaʻi County. A full detailed report and breakdown will be posted this afternoon.

That pushes the average case count in Hawaiʻi to 448 per day for the past six days. This spike in cases comes amid a rise in cases involving the Delta variant. Yesterday’s breakdown is available here.