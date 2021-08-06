COVID-19 testing programs in Maui County have been recognized by the National Association of Counties with an award the highlights innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. PC: County of Maui.

With the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases, free drive-through testing continues to be offered at various times, dates and locations on Maui. The tests are being administered by Minit Medical Urgent Care.

Testing dates and locations through the end of August include:

Lahaina Civic Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. (Temporary testing at this site will continue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays.)

Pukalani, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 11

Kīhei, 1280 S. Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays

Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays

More pop-up clinics around the county will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This is an opportunity for residents to have peace of mind if they think they might have been exposed to the delta variant of COVID-19,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “Early detection through testing is a safeguard against spreading the virus to friends, family and our community. Mahalo to Minit Medical Urgent Care for its partnership with the County of Maui in this testing program.”

All participants for the testing events must pre-register by visiting https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. Participants are asked to come to the test site at their designated time. Patients do not need insurance or meet any criteria to be tested for free.

Participants must wear a face mask, and they are urged to come at their scheduled time. Results will be reported on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui. If you have any problem pre-registering, please call 808-667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.

NOTE: The free testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.