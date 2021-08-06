Maui News

Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Continues in August

August 6, 2021, 8:57 AM HST
* Updated August 6, 9:00 AM
6 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

COVID-19 testing programs in Maui County have been recognized by the National Association of Counties with an award the highlights innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. PC: County of Maui.

With the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases, free drive-through testing continues to be offered at various times, dates and locations on Maui. The tests are being administered by Minit Medical Urgent Care.

Testing dates and locations through the end of August include:

  • Lahaina Civic Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. (Temporary testing at this site will continue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays.)
  • Pukalani, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 11
  • Kīhei, 1280 S. Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays
  • Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays 

More pop-up clinics around the county will be announced in the coming weeks. 

“This is an opportunity for residents to have peace of mind if they think they might have been exposed to the delta variant of COVID-19,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “Early detection through testing is a safeguard against spreading the virus to friends, family and our community. Mahalo to Minit Medical Urgent Care for its partnership with the County of Maui in this testing program.” 

All participants for the testing events must pre-register by visiting https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. Participants are asked to come to the test site at their designated time. Patients do not need insurance or meet any criteria to be tested for free. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participants must wear a face mask, and they are urged to come at their scheduled time. Results will be reported on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui. If you have any problem pre-registering, please call 808-667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NOTE: The free testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (6)
Trending Now
1Maui Rally Seeks Medical Freedom for Keiki Athletes Amid New Vaccine Requirement 2Aug. 5, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 655 Cases, Highest Single Day on Record 3Lt. Gov.: 655 Cases, 6.86% Positivity Rate, 166 Hospitalized in Hawaiʻi on Aug. 5 4Hawai‘i State & County Employees Must Provide Proof of Vaccination, or Undergo Regular COVID-19 Testing 5Maui Paddleboarder Airlifted After Nearly 12 Hour Overnight Search in Olowalu 6Aug. 4, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 346 Cases