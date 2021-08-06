Maui police responded to five burglaries, seven vehicle thefts and four vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from July 25-31, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 29% from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 30% from the week before when 10 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 43% from the week before when seven incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

5 Burglaries

Kīhei:

Monday, July 26, 8:44 a.m.: 1455 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Maui Dive Shop Kīhei. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Monday, July 26, 12:05 p.m.: 1500 block of Halama St., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Waiehu:

Monday, July 26, 10:45 p.m.: 1200 block of Kilou Loop, Waiehu. Residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Monday, July 26, 9:44 a.m.: 900 ʻEhā St., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, July 30, 4:30 p.m.: 300 block of Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.

7 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Thursday, July 29, 8:13 a.m.: 1-100 Olina St., Kahului. Chevrolet, white.

Kapalua:

Friday, July 30, 1:03 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Dodge, white.

Lahaina:

Thursday, July 29, 12:47 p.m.: 222 Papalaua St., Lahaina at Anchor Square. Chevrolet, black.

Makawao:

Sunday, July 25, 5:52 p.m.: Baldwin Ave. / Kaluanui Rd., Makawao. Ford, black.

Pāʻia:

Tuesday, July 27, 12:16 p.m.: 120 Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia at Pāʻia Post Office. Ford, white.

Waiheʻe:

Thursday, July 29, 4:27 p.m.: Waiheʻe Valley, Waiheʻe. Toyota, white.

Wailuku:

Friday, July 30, 6:50 a.m.: 800 block of ʻAlua St., Wailuku. Kia, white.

4 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Sunday, July 25, 7:27 p.m.: 1 Kahului Airport Rd., Kahului at Kahului Airport. Jeep, grey.

Kīhei:

Friday, July 30, 7:20 a.m.: 1-100 Walaka St., Kīhei. Honda, silver.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, July 28, 9:53 a.m.: 1300 block of Front St., Lahaina. Jaguar, grey.

Wailuku: