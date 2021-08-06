Crime Statistics
Maui Crime July 25-31, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts
Maui police responded to five burglaries, seven vehicle thefts and four vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from July 25-31, 2021.
The percentage of burglary cases increased 29% from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 30% from the week before when 10 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 43% from the week before when seven incidents were reported.
Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.
5 Burglaries
Kīhei:
- Monday, July 26, 8:44 a.m.: 1455 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Maui Dive Shop Kīhei. Non-residential, attempted burglary.
- Monday, July 26, 12:05 p.m.: 1500 block of Halama St., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.
Waiehu:
- Monday, July 26, 10:45 p.m.: 1200 block of Kilou Loop, Waiehu. Residential, forced entry.
Wailuku:
- Monday, July 26, 9:44 a.m.: 900 ʻEhā St., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
- Friday, July 30, 4:30 p.m.: 300 block of Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.
7 Vehicle Thefts
Kahului:
- Thursday, July 29, 8:13 a.m.: 1-100 Olina St., Kahului. Chevrolet, white.
Kapalua:
- Friday, July 30, 1:03 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Dodge, white.
Lahaina:
- Thursday, July 29, 12:47 p.m.: 222 Papalaua St., Lahaina at Anchor Square. Chevrolet, black.
Makawao:
- Sunday, July 25, 5:52 p.m.: Baldwin Ave. / Kaluanui Rd., Makawao. Ford, black.
Pāʻia:
- Tuesday, July 27, 12:16 p.m.: 120 Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia at Pāʻia Post Office. Ford, white.
Waiheʻe:
- Thursday, July 29, 4:27 p.m.: Waiheʻe Valley, Waiheʻe. Toyota, white.
Wailuku:
- Friday, July 30, 6:50 a.m.: 800 block of ʻAlua St., Wailuku. Kia, white.
4 Vehicle Break-ins
Kahului:
- Sunday, July 25, 7:27 p.m.: 1 Kahului Airport Rd., Kahului at Kahului Airport. Jeep, grey.
Kīhei:
- Friday, July 30, 7:20 a.m.: 1-100 Walaka St., Kīhei. Honda, silver.
Lahaina:
- Wednesday, July 28, 9:53 a.m.: 1300 block of Front St., Lahaina. Jaguar, grey.
Wailuku:
- Friday, July 30, 4:31 p.m.: 670 Waiʻale Rd., Wailuku at Ka Hale A Ke Ola. Honda, silver.
