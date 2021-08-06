A Stormwater Maui team member uses an interactive model to demonstrate how rainfall and stormwater flow can affect a coastal environment. A program of the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Highways Division, Maui District (HWY-M), Stormwater Maui offers educational presentations for youngsters about pollution prevention and protecting the island’s environment. Photo courtesy of HWY-M.

Stormwater Maui will be on site at the Maui Ocean Center on Aug. 20, Oct. 15, and Dec. 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with fun hands-on activities for kids, designed to help them learn more about protecting Maui’s marine environment through stormwater awareness and pollution prevention.

Through interactive and educational models depicting a coastal watershed and Maui’s storm drain system, participants will be able to mimic rainfall and stormwater flow to visualize how pollutants can be carried from their various sources, into storm drains, and eventually out to the ocean and other bodies of water. Pollutants that get into Maui’s stormwater can cause significant damage to the island’s ecosystems. Youngsters can also gain tips on how to prevent pollution generated from our everyday actions and win fun prizes for participating.

Stormwater Maui is part of the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District (HWY-M), which works to manage state highways on Maui in accordance with its commitment to safeguard the environment and protect the health and safety of the community, including residents, employees, and visitors.

“Stormwater Maui is an integral part of HWY-M’s mission to protect our island’s streams, ponds and ocean environment from pollutants that can cause significant harm to sensitive ecosystems,” said Ty Fukuroku, program manager, Environmental Management, HWY-M. “We’re pleased to be able to collaborate with the Maui Ocean Center as part of their robust and informative Ocean Aloha initiative.”

The Maui Ocean Center’s Ocean Aloha is an island-based marine conservation program in support of further educating visitors and residents of all ages about the importance of caring for our natural resources for future generations. The program includes an array of educational and entertaining activities including Hawaiian cultural exhibits and displays, activities designed for elementary school-age children, and opportunities to engage with knowledgeable marine naturalists.

Stormwater Maui will be offering its keiki activities at the Maui Ocean Center’s Discovery Plaza. Maui Ocean Center entry fees apply; however, there is no additional charge to participate in the Stormwater Maui activity.