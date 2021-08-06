PC: courtesy First Hawaiian Bank.

Three Hawaiʻi banks–Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Territorial Savings Bank–announced today that effective Sept. 30, they will require employees to show proof of full vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The announcement points to an “alarming increase in COVID-19 cases” in the state of Hawaiʻi.

Under the new policy, the financial institutions will cover the COVID-19 test cost for non-vaccinated employees undergoing weekly testing.

Employees may submit requests for exemptions due to legitimate religious or medical reasons. Individuals granted exemptions will still be required to comply with regular COVID-19 testing and other preventative requirements.

This comes following similar vaccine requirement announcements announced for state and county workers, state House members, and student athletes, staff and volunteers:

Three Hawaiʻi banks : Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Territorial Savings Bank–announced that effective Sept. 30, they will require employees to show proof of full vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

Maui Healthcare Providers Join in Announcing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: Kīhei-Wailea Medical Center and Maui Medical Group have joined Maui Health, which includes Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital, in mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible employees and providers. All health care entities will follow their company vaccine mandate policy, which will include exemptions for a medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief that prohibits someone from receiving the vaccine.

Meantime, a spokesperson with American Savings Bank said that it is considering mandatory vaccinations for teammates, but are collecting feedback first.

“At ASB, we are fortunate to have a high teammate vaccination rate. It’s important to us that we do our part to protect public health and prevent further strains on our health care system. We are considering mandatory vaccinations, but as we do with any big initiative, we are gathering feedback from our teammates first before we make a decision,” said Beth Whitehead, American Savings Bank, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer. “We care deeply about the health and welfare of the people of Hawaiʻi and are committed to doing whatever it takes to end the pandemic.”