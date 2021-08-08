Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 8, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Marcelo Sanchez

Feb. 3, 1946 – July 6, 2021

Marcelo Wesley Sanchez, 74 of Wailuku Maui a heavy equipment operator for Pioneer Mill died at Hale Makua. He was born in Wailuku, Maui.

He is predeceased by his wife Clara Sanchez; mother, Annie Sanchez Gomes; father, Francisco Sanchez; sisters Anna Peterson and Patricia Miguel; and brother, William Sanchez.

He is survived by his sons, Mark and Rodney Sanchez; daughters, Shelley Sanchez and Kimberly Lutao (Patrick); hanai son, Brad Snyder. Brother, Frank Sanchez; sisters, Loretta Moniz and Marlene Malina-Ho. Three grandchildren, Bryson Lutao, Brandon Kuhaulua-Sanchez and Dashinika Kuhaulua-Sanchez.

Services will be at Norman’s on Aug 13, 2021 at 5 p.m., family at 6 p.m., public service at 7 p.m. Cremation to follow. Aloha Attire. Family request leis.

Michael Kenneth Schooler

June 26, 1945 – July 28, 2021

Ouau fakamavae mo Michael Schooler

Aug. 11, 2021

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.: Fakafamili (Famili moe Pekia)

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Manatu melie moe popoaki/Histolia/Hiva fanga mokopuna

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Ouau Malanga

1 p.m.: Burial at the Maui Veteran Cemetery

Jan. 23, 1965 – July 3, 2021

Floria May Kaanohimakaokala Mokuahi, 56, of Waikoloa, Hawaiʻi died July 3, 2021 in Waikoloa. She was born Jan. 23, 1965, in Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi.

Floria worked as a reservationist at the Hilton Resort.

She is survived by her spouse Gabriel “Manu”; daughter Danori (Christopher) Villanueva of Waikoloa, Hawaiʻi; sons Gabriel Mokuahi Jr. of Riverside, California; Cyrus Mokuahi of Waikoloa, Hawaiʻi; daughter Jaelin Mokuahi of Waikoloa, Hawaiʻi; parents Suetaka and Victoria Fukunaga of Kailua Kona; brother Sheldon (Heather) Fukunaga of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters Sharmaine Fukunaga of Kailua Kona; Sherlyn (Steve) Loyola of Kailua Kona; Suelyn Fukunaga of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi; and one grandchild.

Private services will be held.

Thomas Baclig

June 9, 1950 – July 24, 2021

Thomas Baclig, 71, of Kula, Maui, went to his heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 24, 2021, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on June 9, 1950, in Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Thomas was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator at Goodfellow Bros and Hawaiian Dredging Construction. He is survived by his wife, Shramane, who passed away on Aug. 1, 2021; sons, Thomas Baclig, Steven Baclig, Keale Baclig; sister, Shirley Mata; preceded in death by his siblings John Kaia, Maryann “Lei” Kaneshiro, Irma “Kaapu” Akima and Elizabeth Seabury; survived by his grandchildren, Sage Kilinahe, Milo Baclig, Olivia Baclig; and nieces and nephews.

Remedios Laguesma

June 1, 1945 – July 12, 2021

Remedios Daproza Laguesma, 76

Our dearest “Nana Remy” (Remedios D. Laguesma) a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend; passed away peacefully at Maui Memorial Medical Center on July 12, 2021 surrounded by family and love ones.

She was born on June 1, 1945 to the late Nicolas Daproza and Maria Ancheta Daproza in Langaoan, Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur, Philippines. She moved to Hawaiʻi on Dec. 16, 2015 and worked at The Shops at Wailea for a couple of years.

She is survived by her husband Rogelio V. Laguesma and daughter Arlene Laguesma Sanani (Shamir N. Sanani), sister Corazon Daproza Jacusalem and brother Romeo Ancheta Daproza.

We would like to thank you for all the help and support especially her cousin Rose Almeida, niece Ashley Tone, the Calibuso Family, nurses, caregivers, doctors, brothers and sisters in faith, close friends. We value all the help given to my mom during her difficult times.

She was a devoted member of the Iglesia Ni Cristo.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, Final Viewing Aug. 9, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary:

Viewing:

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

Family 5 to 6 p.m.

Public 6 to 8 p.m.

Final viewing:

Monday, August 9, 2021

Family 9 to 10 a.m.

Public 10 to 12 p.m.

Burial 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict precautions will be maintained. Temperature checks & masks will be required for those who attend and social distancing will be maintained.

Please send condolences to Rogelio Laguesma- 1932 Peke Place, Kīhei Hi 96753

March 16, 1930 – July 24, 2021

Josephine De Cambra, 91 of Kula, Hawaiʻi peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born in Puʻunēnē, Hawaiʻi on March 16, 1930 to the late Joe De Cambra and Mary Duarte. She is also predeceased by her loving siblings.

She is survived by her numerous nieces and nephews, as well as those who knew her in life and the staff at Kula Sand Hospital.

She loved her family unconditionally and was always an ear for those who needed it and was never afraid to say what was on her mind. She loved Hawaiian music and taught herself hula. She loved to play jokes on her colleagues and spending time with friends and family.

Service will be held for the public at Norman’s Mortuary at 9 a.m. for visitation and service at 10 a.m. with burial to follow on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.