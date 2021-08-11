Maui Coronavirus Updates

17 Staff, 22 Inmates Have Active COVID-19 Infections at Maui Jail

The Maui Community Correctional Center in Wailuku reported four more positive staff test results on Tuesday, brining the number of active infections among staff to 17 and inmates to 22, for a total of 39 cases at the Maui facility.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities.  Public Safety Department health care staff and the Department of Health have initiated contact tracing and are coordinating voluntary testing for inmates. 

“The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is conducting contact tracing and investigation, but it is safe to say that the preliminary cause appears to be from the rapid community spread across our state,” said Tommy Johnson, PSD Deputy Director for Corrections in a press release. “PSD is doing everything in its power to mitigate community spread into the facilities and will continue to follow the pandemic plan which is based on DOH and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for correctional facilities”.

The Department of Public Safety continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination. 

