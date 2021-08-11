Kula Hospital. PC: file courtesy Maui Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Kula, Aug. 12: Kaiser Permanente hosts a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic at Kula Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals age 12 years and older.

Participants should bring a valid photo ID, and wear a mask. Walk-ins are welcome, and there is no charge or co-pay. Those which medical insurance are asked to bring their insurance card with them. Uninsured participants are also welcome.

Kula Hospital is located at 100 Keokea Place. For more information, call 808-432-2260 or visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Wailuku, Aug. 13: A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is also scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at War Memorial Gym in Wailuku. The clinic is staffed by Minit Medical Urgent Care and all three vaccines will be administered, subject to availability.

TESTING LOCATIONS:

COVID-19 Testing in Pukalani, Aug. 11: Also, COVID-19 testing is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. The link to register for testing is https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/AGn110

Other testing dates and locations through the end of August include:

Lahaina Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays

Kīhei, 1280 S. Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays

Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays

More pop-up clinics around the county will be announced in the coming weeks.