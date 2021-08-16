Maui Business

MEO BDC Money Matters Financial Literacy Workshop online via Zoom

August 16, 2021, 10:09 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File photo by Wendy Osher.

Another round of the Money Matters Adult Financial Literacy Workshop series, offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18 and 19, via Zoom.

The two-session series will cover understanding and managing all facets of daily personal financial situations, especially in this very challenging economic climate.  

Workshop topics will include:

  • Understanding spending tendencies.
  • Realistic budgeting and saving strategies.
  • Understanding personal credit, credit reports, FICO score and identity theft.
  • Basic investment terminology and information.
  • Basic consumer lending information.
  • Strategies and tools to help financial well-being during COVID-19.

To sign up for the Money Matters Financial Literacy Workshop, contact Heather Wells at MEO Business Development Center at 808-243-4317 or at [email protected] There is no cost for this workshop.

The workshop is held from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday and Thursday of each month. Funding from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development helps make the Money Matters Financial Literacy Workshop possible.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Aug. 15, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 845 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 4 Deaths 2Unattended Death: Human Remains Found in Spreckelsville 3Maui Man Arrested for Alleged Quarantine Violation Upon Return from Los Angeles 4Maui Demonstration Seeking Medical Freedom Attracts Hundreds for 2nd Time This Week 5Aug. 14, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 791 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 1 Death 6DOH Asks Hawai‘i Public to “Prepare like you would for a hurricane or natural disaster”