Another round of the Money Matters Adult Financial Literacy Workshop series, offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18 and 19, via Zoom.

The two-session series will cover understanding and managing all facets of daily personal financial situations, especially in this very challenging economic climate.

Workshop topics will include:

Understanding spending tendencies.

Realistic budgeting and saving strategies.

Understanding personal credit, credit reports, FICO score and identity theft.

Basic investment terminology and information.

Basic consumer lending information.

Strategies and tools to help financial well-being during COVID-19.

To sign up for the Money Matters Financial Literacy Workshop, contact Heather Wells at MEO Business Development Center at 808-243-4317 or at [email protected] There is no cost for this workshop.

The workshop is held from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday and Thursday of each month. Funding from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development helps make the Money Matters Financial Literacy Workshop possible.