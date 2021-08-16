Maui News

Three Injured in Dog Attack on Hawai‘i Island

August 16, 2021, 3:36 PM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

An 85-year-old Puna woman remains in critical condition and two men were also injured after a vicious attack involving multiple dogs on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Kea‘au on Hawai‘i Island.

Police and Animal Control are investigating the incident that took place at about 5:43 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision on 12th Avenue.

Police say the woman was searching for her lost dog when two neighboring dogs attacked her. The two injured men, one 89 years old and the other 85 years old, tried to fend off the two dogs during the attack.

According to department reports, the woman was bitten about the head, neck, and arms, receiving multiple puncture wounds and lacerations. She remains in critical condition. The two men were bitten multiple times, and were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

The two dogs were taken into custody and remain at a secured location in the custody of Animal Control, and the dog owner is under investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The property in question where the dogs came from has a partially fenced yard, the dogs were not secured, and were able to get outside of the property, according to police. Prior to this incident authorities reported no history of previous reports or incidents involving the dogs being loose in the area where the attack occurred.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The incident remains under investigation and is classified as a dangerous dog incident under Hawai‘i County Code. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. 

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Aug. 15, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 845 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 4 Deaths 2Unattended Death: Human Remains Found in Spreckelsville 3Maui Man Arrested for Alleged Quarantine Violation Upon Return from Los Angeles 4Maui Demonstration Seeking Medical Freedom Attracts Hundreds for 2nd Time This Week 5Aug. 16, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 539 New Cases in Hawai‘i 6Lahaina Man Held on $72,000 for Alleged Attempted Murder and Sexual Assault