Truth in Accounting CEO Speaking at Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi Event on Maui

August 17, 2021, 2:22 PM HST
Truth in Accounting CEO and Founder Sheila Weinberg will speak at a Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi event moderated by Keliʻi Akina on Aug. 19 at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. Flyer Courtesy

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi is hosting an in-person event featuring Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, on Aug. 19 at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. Seating starts at 12:30 pm, with the 1-hour luncheon presentation beginning at 1 pm. Tickets are $10.

Weinberg will talk about the “Real State of Maui County’s Finances” at the event moderated by Keli‘i Akina, Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi president.

For more information about the Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi, call 808-864-1776 or go to [email protected].

That Grassroot Institute of Hawaii is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institute devoted to promoting individual liberty, economic freedom and limited, accountable government. Its goal is to improve the quality of life in Hawaiʻi by lowering the cost of living and expanding opportunities for all.

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi’s Oʻahu event with Weinberg on Aug. 20 has been canceled.

