Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-9 5-8 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:17 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:23 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:38 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An above average south swell has begun a slow decline, which will continue over the next few days. No other significant south swells are expected through early next week, although small, moderate period swells will prevent surf from going flat.

A small northwest pulse will continue to trend down through this morning, with no significant northerly swells expected through the forecast period. The easterly swell from Hurricane Linda is beginning to arrive and will spread west through Thursday and maintain moderate surf along east facing shores through the weekend. Wind waves will be small though, given the anticipated lighter winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.