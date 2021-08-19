Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 19, 2021

August 19, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
6-9
5-8
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 01:34 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:17 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:23 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:38 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An above average south swell has begun a slow decline, which will continue over the next few days. No other significant south swells are expected through early next week, although small, moderate period swells will prevent surf from going flat. 


A small northwest pulse will continue to trend down through this morning, with no significant northerly swells expected through the forecast period. The easterly swell from Hurricane Linda is beginning to arrive and will spread west through Thursday and maintain moderate surf along east facing shores through the weekend. Wind waves will be small though, given the anticipated lighter winds. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




