“Rise Above Plastics on Vacation” campaign. PC: Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter today launched a new campaign called “Rise Above Plastics On Vacation.” Partnering with vacation rentals, the goal is to provide alternatives to single use plastic water bottles as a filtered form of water for those vacationing on Maui.

“Now more than ever, we need to encourage responsible tourism to protect our fragile environment,” said Marina Scott, Rise Above Plastics Coordinator, Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter.

To keep Maui ‘nō ka ʻoi,’ Surfrider Foundation Maui plans to work with vacation rentals to educate visitors and provide safe, easy alternatives to single use plastics.

Under the program, vacation rental units are asked to:

Install and maintain a water filtration system Provide reusable beverage containers for guest use Notify guests of this alternative prior to arrival on Maui

Participation in the “Rise Above Plastics On Vacation” program is free. Reusable, branded water bottles are available for purchase and will be delivered by volunteers. The program will also provide graphics, verbiage, digital and social media content for vacation rental managers to include in marketing, pre-arrival and display materials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The goal of this campaign is to reach visitors before they land on Maui. They need to know that our water is safe to drink and reusable bottles are provided by their vacation rental,” said Scott. “We aim to make this as easy as possible for vacation rental owners.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the Surfrider Foundation, one third of plastic ends up in our environment as waste. “With the exception of the small amount that has been incinerated, virtually every piece of plastic that was ever made still exists in some shape or form. We know that recycling is not the answer, but being the source of the problem also makes us the source of the solution,” according to the organization.

Those who are interested in participating or supporting this program, can contact [email protected]