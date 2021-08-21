Ebb & Flow Arts presents its first public events since the pandemic began. They will occur on Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. and a repeat show, Sunday, Aug. 29, 3 p.m. Admission is free.

In the Time of Corona is a multimedia show that features works commissioned by Ebb & Flow Arts: a work by Peter Swanzy (Makawao) for video, audio and piano; “Covid Dreams,” a music video by Michael Takemoto (Kula) and Robert Wehrman (Honolulu); a new film by Lee Michael Walczuk (Mountain View, Hawai’i Island).

Audience members will see a video of pianist Adam Tendler brilliantly performing “Corona” by Toru Takemitsu. Other works include “Flowers,” short piano pieces performed live by Robert Pollock (Kula), inspired by recent paintings of flowers by Esther Pollock-Jongeneelen (Kula).

“We are thrilled to return to ProArts Playhouse,” exclaims Pollock, Executive Director of E&FA. “We will offer our signature multimedia experiments and re-introduce Maui audiences to our work,” he adds.

Wassily Kandinsky, the great Russian abstract painter, devised these multimedia experiments. No multimedia groups in the USA, except Ebb & Flow Arts Multimedia group, that have implemented this experiment. The seated audience experiences common ground between music, painting and dance. They get to choose which painting (of four) the dancer moves to based on music improvisation inspired by one painting only the musicians see. Participating artists, include painters, Martha Woodbury (Kula), Michael Takemoto (Kula) and Tony Walhom (Pukalani); percussionist Paul Marchetti (Kula), and flutist/saxophonist John Zangrando (Haʻikū). The dancer is Lisa Buell (Ulupalakua).



















Finally, a special exhibit will greet audience members as they enter the lobby of ProArts Playhouse. Included in the exhibit will be photos by Tony Novak-Clifford (Haʻikū) and Andy Behrlie (Hawai’i Island); paintings by Tony Walholm (Pukalani), Esther Pollock-Jongeneelen (Kula), and Michael Takemoto (Kula); and a poem by Lollie Groth (Makawao).

Contact ProArts Playhouse to register for each event.