Kamehameha Maui 9th-graders Gauge Dumlao (foreground left) and Noah Gabriel pound steamed kalo, mashing it into poi Aug. 22 on a second Upcountry workday. Photo by Kekoa Enomoto

Members of the Kamehameha Schools Maui junior-varsity baseball team volunteered during an Aug. 21 workday at Waiohuli/Kēōkea Hawaiian homestead in Upcountry, Maui.

The boys harvested and cleaned 100 pounds of kalo as a community service project to benefit the nonprofit Pa‘upena Community Development Corporation. They were also joined by several Kamehameha Kapālama alumni.

Six Kamehameha Maui JV baseball players each provided 16 hours worth of weekend community service to the nonprofit. Pa‘upena later delivered fresh and steamed kalo, poi and lū‘au leaves to more than a dozen kupuna (elders) at Waiohuli Hawaiian homestead.