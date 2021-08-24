Maui News

100 Pounds of Kalo Harvested During Student Work Day at Waiohui Homestead

August 24, 2021, 10:41 AM HST
Kamehameha Maui 9th-graders Gauge Dumlao (foreground left) and Noah Gabriel pound steamed kalo, mashing it into poi Aug. 22 on a second Upcountry workday. Photo by Kekoa Enomoto

Members of the Kamehameha Schools Maui junior-varsity baseball team volunteered during an Aug. 21 workday at Waiohuli/Kēōkea Hawaiian homestead in Upcountry, Maui.

The boys harvested and cleaned 100 pounds of kalo as a community service project to benefit the nonprofit Pa‘upena Community Development Corporation. They were also joined by several Kamehameha Kapālama alumni.

Six Kamehameha Maui JV baseball players each provided 16 hours worth of weekend community service to the nonprofit. Pa‘upena later delivered fresh and steamed kalo, poi and lū‘au leaves to more than a dozen kupuna (elders) at Waiohuli Hawaiian homestead.

(From left, back row) ‘Akahi Phillips, 9th grade, pitcher/outfielder; Micah Torres, 10th, pitcher/1st base; Ka‘imi Kahalekai, 10th, pitcher/1st; Gauge Dumlao, 9th, 1st/3rd bases; Kamalei Cua, 10th, catcher/pitcher/outfielder; Noah Gabriel, 9th, outfielder; (Front row) KSK alumni/Pa‘upena supporters: director Jonathan Kainoa Pestana KSK ’06; kako‘o (supporter) Melani Paresa Abihai ’67; co-founding chairwoman of the board Kekoa Enomoto ’64; director Tete Tahauri ’06, and kako‘o Ha‘eha‘e Abihai Phillips ’05. Pestana also serves as interim preserve manager of the 12,000-acre Pu‘u Kukui Watershed Preserve in West Maui.  Photo by Emma Abihai Yap

