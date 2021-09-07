Maui News

Maui Fire Crews Responding to Wailuku Fire, Evacuations of Residences on Piʻihana Road

September 7, 2021, 3:34 PM HST
* Updated September 7, 4:16 PM
Wailuku fire. PC: @archershoots

Evacuations Conducted as a Precaution on Piʻihana Rd
(Update: 4:12 p.m. Sept. 7, 2021)

Multiple residences along Piʻihana Road have been evacuated as a precaution.

Maui fire crews continue to actively battle the blaze, which has already forced the closure of Kahekili Highway in both directions between Piʻihana Road and Waiehu Beach Road.

The fire was first reported at around 3 p.m. near the 1500 block of Piʻihana Road.

Multiple ground units and an air crew are on scene including: Engine 1, Engine 5, Engine 10, Engine 14, Hazmat 10, Tanker 10, Tanker 14, Relief Tanker 10, Air 1, Battalion Chief 4.

Fire crews are currently attempting to control the blaze. Conditions on scene include trades blowing at 10-15 mph.

Piʻihana Fire Results in Kahekili Hwy Closure:
(Update: 3:23 p.m., Sept. 7, 2021)

Kahekili Highway is closed in both directions between Piʻihana Road and Waiehu Beach Road due to an active brush fire. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Maui Fire Crews Respond to Fire in Wailuku
(3:10 p.m., Sept. 7, 2021)

Maui Fire crews are responding to a report of a brush fire in the area of Piʻihana Road in Wailuku. Police say Kahekili Highway is also closed in both directions between Puʻuohala Road and Kamaile Street due to a brush fire.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

