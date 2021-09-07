West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 69 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 48 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 73. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 48 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 68 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 59 to 75. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 68 to 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Relatively dry moderate trades will continue through the forecast period. Clouds and showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours through this time.

Discussion

Very little change in prevailing conditions is anticipated for the balance of the forecast period. Moderate trades will demonstrate occasional minor fluctuations in intensity while upstream moisture remains on the drier side. Current satellite analysis indicates limited moisture characterized by PWATs on the order of one inch or less extending well upstream. Global model consensus further suggests that dry air in the mid-levels will further serve to reinforce existing stability. As a result, a relatively dry trade wind pattern will support quiescent conditions for at least the next 5 to 7 days. The greatest coverage of clouds and showers will be focused over windward and mauka areas mainly overnight and in the early morning hours.

Aviation

A weak high pressure ridge far north of the region will continue to produce moderate trade winds. Lighter large scale winds over each island will allow localized sea breezes to develop along terrain sheltered western slopes.

An upper level disturbance just northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will will help to destabilize the atmosphere and keep scattered showers in the forecast for today. Trade winds will be strong enough to favor windward and mountain areas in the overnight hours. Wind convergence between the background trade flow and the west side sea breezes may create isolated shower bands over leeward and interior sections of each island this afternoon. A few areas may briefly see MVFR conditions in moderate showers, otherwise VFR conditions will prevail.

No AIRMETs in effect and none are expected.

Marine

High pressure north of the state will keep moderate trade winds in place through the weekend, with only minor fluctuations in strength. Winds and Seas are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory thresholds throughout the forecast period.

A series of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near seasonal levels through the work week, with surf dropping to slightly below normal levels over the weekend into early next week. East shore surf will remain very small during the next 7 days. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through Saturday, with a small north swell giving north shore surf a slight boost Sunday through early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

