BREAKING: Navy Aircrew Locates Missing Vessel and Mariner 350 Miles SW of O‘ahu

September 9, 2021, 3:08 PM HST
The Coast Guard and partnering agencies initiated a search for Philip Grenz, a 67 year-old male last seen departing Nāwiliwili Harbor, Kauaʻi towards Haleʻiwa, Oʻahu, Sept. 2, 2021. The mariner is operating the 42-foot sailing vessel Epic with a black-hull and teak deck. PC: USCG / by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham

The US Coast Guard Hawaiʻi Pacific division reports that the missing vessel “Epic” and mariner Philip Grenz have been located 350 miles southwest of Oʻahu.

According to an afternoon Tweet posted by the Coast Guard, a Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircrew located Grenz waving his hands in the air while on deck of the Epic.

The 67 year-old man was last seen departing Nāwiliwili Harbor, Kauaʻi, towards Haleʻiwa, Oʻahu, on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2021. He was operating the 42-foot sailing vessel Epic with a black-hull and teak deck. 

Grenz was reported missing at 1:25 a.m., Saturday, when he failed to arrive at his port of call in Haleʻiwa.

Multiple Coast Guard air and surface crews launched a search for the missing mariner with assistance from the Navy, Air Force, Civil Air Patrol, and local agencies.  

Further details are pending release.

