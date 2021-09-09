Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:45 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:17 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:41 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:31 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of overlapping long period south swells will maintain near seasonal levels through the forecast period. Small surf is expected along the north facing shores from a small north and northeast pulse. This northeast swell, lasting into the weekend, may help maintain small to moderate surf along exposed east facing shores. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.