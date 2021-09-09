Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 09, 2021

September 9, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:45 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:17 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:41 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:31 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of overlapping long period south swells will maintain near seasonal levels through the forecast period. Small surf is expected along the north facing shores from a small north and northeast pulse. This northeast swell, lasting into the weekend, may help maintain small to moderate surf along exposed east facing shores. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




