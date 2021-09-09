A Michigan man is the latest individual to be arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say 37-year-old Christopher Naab of Michigan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, upon arrival from Oakland.

According to department reports, Naab did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

The man was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident, and volunteer to leave Maui and fly to Oakland.