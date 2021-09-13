Maui Coronavirus Updates

Vaccination Clinics at UH Maui College, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2

September 13, 2021, 1:40 PM HST
3 Comments
UHMC. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College has scheduled two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The first is on Saturday, Sept. 25, and the second is on Saturday, Oct. 2. Both are from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be held in the in the Pā‘ina Building on the UHMC Kahului campus.

All three vaccines will be available – Moderna, Pfizer (limited quantities), and Johnson & Johnson. These clinics are open to the public.

These clinics will be for first and second shots for the general public, as well as third shot booster doses for immunocompromised individuals. 

Please note that CDC guidelines for boosters will be followed. These currently focus on the immunocompromised, elderly/nursing home residents, healthcare, and frontline workers. According to DOH, these guidelines are subject to change and updates will be sent.

Last month, public health and public health and medical experts laid out plans for the administration of COVID-19 booster shots in the US, beginning the week of Sept. 20, pending FDA approval.

Dr. Denise Cohen, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC, former Nursing Professor at UHMC, and expert in infectious diseases and pandemics urged vaccinations saying, “This virus is a threat to everyone in our community, our state, our country and the world. I cannot emphasize strongly enough that the vaccines are effective and safe. And since Aug. 23, the Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA.” 

Those wanting their first or second dose, and those who meet the current CDC guidelines for boosters, can sign up online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DAEA82DA0F9C52-covid19 .

Additional vaccine clinics are available at various times and locations throughout Maui County. Further details are posted here.

