









Multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are available across Maui at various times and locations throughout the month of September. Below is a running list of current locations. Additional sites may become available and are updated regularly on the mauinuistrong.org website.

Friday, Sep. 10, 2021

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

(next door to Bath & Body Works)

Friday, Sept. 10, 17, and 24, 3-6 p.m.

Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

sign up

Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pfizer Vaccine Clinic

Minit Medical

Kahului: 270 Dairy Road, (next to) Suite 240

Friday, Sept. 10, 1-6 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna

Walk-ins are welcome or click here to register.

Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021

Minit Medical

Kahului: 270 Dairy Road, (next to) Suite 240

Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna

Walk-ins are welcome or click here to register.

Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

St. Theresa Church

25 W. Līpoa Street, Kīhei

Monday, Sept. 13 and 27 10am-2pm

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m.

Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic

Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site

sign up

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

1 Ritz-Carlton, Drive, Kapalua

Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

‍Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic

sign up

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Arc of Maui

140 N. Market Street, Wailuku

Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic

‍sign up

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College – Pāʻina Bldg/Cafeteria

310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului

Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine

A limited qty of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available

Booster doses available according to CDC guidelines

sign up

Maui Health – Mondays and Fridays

Maui Memorial Medical Center

221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793



Clinic days/hours:

Monday & Friday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.



Pfizer vaccine available

‍

Registration assistance for seniors is available, call 808-242-2273.

WALK-INS ACCEPTED

Bring a valid photo ID and insurance card(s), Insurance Information Form⁠, Pre-Vaccination Assessment, and Questionnaire⁠. Please wear a mask.⁠⁠ To download forms or for more information, visit mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

Costco Wholesale

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

Go online to schedule an appointment.

CVS Pharmacy

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

Phone: 808-877-0041



For appointment: Visit website

Doctors on Call

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

200 Nohea Kai Dr, Unit 100, Lahaina

For appointment: Call 808-667-7676

Hāna Health Clinic

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

4590 Hāna Highway, Hāna

For appointment: Call 808-248-8294

For details, visit website

Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

55 Maui Lani Parkway, Wailuku

Registration assistance for seniors is available

For appointment: Call 808-243-6000

Longs Drugs (CVS)

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

Lahaina: 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina Cannery Mall

Kahului: 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave.

Kihei: 41 East Līpoa St.

Pukalani: 55 Kiopaʻa St.

For appointment: Visit website

Makawao Town Pharmacy

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

1120 Makawao Ave., Makawao

For appointment: Call 808-573-9966

Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

1881 Nani St, Wailuku

Established patients only

For appointment: Call 808-871-7772

Maui Clinic Pharmacy

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

53 Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului

For appointment: Call 808-264-4422

Maui Office on Aging

Offering COVID vaccine registration support for kupuna homebound residents

For appointment: Call 808-270-7774

Maui Medical Group

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT

2180 Main Street, Wailuku

Established patients only

For appointment: Call 808-249-8080

Mauliola Pharmacy

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

95 Mahalani Street, Room 10, Wailuku

For appointment: Call 808-446-3348

Minit Medical

WALK-INS WELCOME.

Administering Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer at all 3 urgent care locations, 7 Days a week, no appointment needed.

Lahaina: 305 Keawe St., Suite 507

Kahului: 270 Dairy Road, Suite 239

Kīhei: 1325 South Kīhei Road, Suite 103

More information is available online.

Safeway Pharmacy

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

58 Maui Lani Parkway, Ste 500, Wailuku

1090 Hoʻokele Street, Kahului

277 Piʻikea Avenue, Kīhei

For appointment: Visit website

UH Maui College Health Center

310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

For appointment: Call 808-984-3493

Moderna Vaccine Clinics (1st & 2nd doses)

Moderna 1st and 2nd doses and limited qty of Johnson & Johnson (no Pfizer)

Walgreens

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT

Sign up for an appointment, click here.

‍Or call your local Walgreens pharmacy or 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).

Choose option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine appointment information. Follow the steps to schedule your appointment over the phone.

Walmart Inc

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.

101 Pakaula Street, Kahului

For appointment: Visit website