Maui Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in September
Multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are available across Maui at various times and locations throughout the month of September. Below is a running list of current locations. Additional sites may become available and are updated regularly on the mauinuistrong.org website.
Friday, Sep. 10, 2021
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
(next door to Bath & Body Works)
Friday, Sept. 10, 17, and 24, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
sign up
Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott
Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer Vaccine Clinic
Minit Medical
Kahului: 270 Dairy Road, (next to) Suite 240
Friday, Sept. 10, 1-6 p.m.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna
Walk-ins are welcome or click here to register.
Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021
Minit Medical
Kahului: 270 Dairy Road, (next to) Suite 240
Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna
Walk-ins are welcome or click here to register.
Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
St. Theresa Church
25 W. Līpoa Street, Kīhei
Monday, Sept. 13 and 27 10am-2pm
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic
Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site
sign up
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
1 Ritz-Carlton, Drive, Kapalua
Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic
sign up
Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
(next door to Bath & Body Works)
Friday, Sept. 10, 17, and 24, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
sign up
Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Arc of Maui
140 N. Market Street, Wailuku
Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic
sign up
Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
(next door to Bath & Body Works)
Friday, Sept. 10, 17, and 24, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
sign up
Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021
University of Hawaiʻi Maui College – Pāʻina Bldg/Cafeteria
310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului
Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine
A limited qty of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available
Booster doses available according to CDC guidelines
sign up
Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
St. Theresa Church
25 West Līpoa St., Kīhei
Monday, Sept. 13 and 27 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic
Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site
sign up
Maui Health – Mondays and Fridays
Maui Memorial Medical Center
221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793
Clinic days/hours:
Monday & Friday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine available
Registration assistance for seniors is available, call 808-242-2273.
WALK-INS ACCEPTED
Bring a valid photo ID and insurance card(s), Insurance Information Form, Pre-Vaccination Assessment, and Questionnaire. Please wear a mask. To download forms or for more information, visit mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.
Costco Wholesale
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
Go online to schedule an appointment.
CVS Pharmacy
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
Phone: 808-877-0041
For appointment: Visit website
Doctors on Call
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
200 Nohea Kai Dr, Unit 100, Lahaina
For appointment: Call 808-667-7676
Hāna Health Clinic
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
4590 Hāna Highway, Hāna
For appointment: Call 808-248-8294
For details, visit website
Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
55 Maui Lani Parkway, Wailuku
Registration assistance for seniors is available
For appointment: Call 808-243-6000
Longs Drugs (CVS)
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
Lahaina: 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina Cannery Mall
Kahului: 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave.
Kihei: 41 East Līpoa St.
Pukalani: 55 Kiopaʻa St.
For appointment: Visit website
Makawao Town Pharmacy
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
1120 Makawao Ave., Makawao
For appointment: Call 808-573-9966
Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
1881 Nani St, Wailuku
Established patients only
For appointment: Call 808-871-7772
Maui Clinic Pharmacy
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
53 Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului
For appointment: Call 808-264-4422
Maui Office on Aging
Offering COVID vaccine registration support for kupuna homebound residents
For appointment: Call 808-270-7774
Maui Medical Group
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT
2180 Main Street, Wailuku
Established patients only
For appointment: Call 808-249-8080
Mauliola Pharmacy
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
95 Mahalani Street, Room 10, Wailuku
For appointment: Call 808-446-3348
Minit Medical
WALK-INS WELCOME.
Administering Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer at all 3 urgent care locations, 7 Days a week, no appointment needed.
Lahaina: 305 Keawe St., Suite 507
Kahului: 270 Dairy Road, Suite 239
Kīhei: 1325 South Kīhei Road, Suite 103
More information is available online.
Safeway Pharmacy
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
58 Maui Lani Parkway, Ste 500, Wailuku
1090 Hoʻokele Street, Kahului
277 Piʻikea Avenue, Kīhei
For appointment: Visit website
UH Maui College Health Center
310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
For appointment: Call 808-984-3493
Moderna Vaccine Clinics (1st & 2nd doses)
Moderna 1st and 2nd doses and limited qty of Johnson & Johnson (no Pfizer)
Walgreens
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT
Sign up for an appointment, click here.
Or call your local Walgreens pharmacy or 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).
Choose option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine appointment information. Follow the steps to schedule your appointment over the phone.
Walmart Inc
PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
101 Pakaula Street, Kahului
For appointment: Visit website