Maui Coronavirus Updates

Maui Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in September

September 9, 2021, 2:26 PM HST
  • PC: state Department of Health
  • PC: state Department of Health
  • PC: Maui Health

Multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are available across Maui at various times and locations throughout the month of September. Below is a running list of current locations. Additional sites may become available and are updated regularly on the mauinuistrong.org website.

Friday, Sep. 10, 2021

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
(next door to Bath & Body Works)
Friday, Sept. 10, 17, and 24, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
sign up

Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott
Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer Vaccine Clinic

Minit Medical
Kahului: 270 Dairy Road, (next to) Suite 240
Friday, Sept. 10, 1-6 p.m.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna
Walk-ins are welcome or click here to register.

Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021

Minit Medical
Kahului: 270 Dairy Road, (next to) Suite 240
Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna
Walk-ins are welcome or click here to register.

Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

St. Theresa Church
25 W. Līpoa Street, Kīhei
Monday, Sept. 13 and 27 10am-2pm
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic
Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site
sign up

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
1 Ritz-Carlton, Drive, Kapalua
Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic
sign up

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
(next door to Bath & Body Works)
Friday, Sept. 10, 17, and 24, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
sign up

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Arc of Maui
140 N. Market Street, Wailuku
Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic
sign up 

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
(next door to Bath & Body Works)
Friday, Sept. 10, 17, and 24, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
sign up

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College – Pāʻina Bldg/Cafeteria
310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului
Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine 
A limited qty of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available
Booster doses available according to CDC guidelines
sign up

Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

St. Theresa Church
25 West Līpoa St., Kīhei
Monday, Sept. 13 and 27 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic
Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site
sign up

Maui Health – Mondays and Fridays

Maui Memorial Medical Center
221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793

Clinic days/hours:
Monday & Friday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Pfizer vaccine available

Registration assistance for seniors is available, call 808-242-2273.

WALK-INS ACCEPTED

Bring a valid photo ID and insurance card(s), Insurance Information Form⁠, Pre-Vaccination Assessment, and Questionnaire⁠. Please wear a mask.⁠⁠ To download forms or for more information, visit mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

Costco Wholesale

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
Go online to schedule an appointment.

CVS Pharmacy 

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
Phone: 808-877-0041

For appointment: Visit website

Doctors on Call

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
200 Nohea Kai Dr, Unit 100, Lahaina
For appointment: Call 808-667-7676

Hāna Health Clinic

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
4590 Hāna Highway, Hāna
For appointment: Call 808-248-8294
For details, visit website

Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
55 Maui Lani Parkway, Wailuku
Registration assistance for seniors is available
For appointment: Call 808-243-6000

Longs Drugs (CVS)

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
Lahaina: 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina Cannery Mall
Kahului: 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave.
Kihei: 41 East Līpoa St.
Pukalani: 55 Kiopaʻa St.
For appointment: Visit website

Makawao Town Pharmacy

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
1120 Makawao Ave., Makawao
For appointment: Call 808-573-9966

Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
1881 Nani St, Wailuku
Established patients only
For appointment: Call 808-871-7772

Maui Clinic Pharmacy

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
53 Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului
For appointment: Call 808-264-4422

Maui Office on Aging

Offering COVID vaccine registration support for kupuna homebound residents
For appointment: Call 808-270-7774

Maui Medical Group

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT
2180 Main Street, Wailuku
Established patients only
For appointment: Call 808-249-8080

Mauliola Pharmacy

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
95 Mahalani Street, Room 10, Wailuku
For appointment: Call 808-446-3348

Minit Medical

WALK-INS WELCOME.
Administering Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer at all 3 urgent care locations, 7 Days a week, no appointment needed. 
Lahaina: 305 Keawe St., Suite 507
Kahului: 270 Dairy Road, Suite 239
Kīhei: 1325 South Kīhei Road, Suite 103
More information is available online.

Safeway Pharmacy

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
58 Maui Lani Parkway, Ste 500, Wailuku
1090 Hoʻokele Street, Kahului
277 Piʻikea Avenue, Kīhei
For appointment: Visit website

UH Maui College Health Center

310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
For appointment: Call 808-984-3493
Moderna Vaccine Clinics (1st & 2nd doses) 
Moderna 1st and 2nd doses and limited qty of Johnson & Johnson (no Pfizer)

Walgreens 

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT
Sign up for an appointment, click here. 
Or call your local Walgreens pharmacy or 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).
Choose option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine appointment information. Follow the steps to schedule your appointment over the phone.

Walmart Inc

PRE-REGISTER FOR APPOINTMENT.
101 Pakaula Street, Kahului
For appointment: Visit website

