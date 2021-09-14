PC: Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network

Maui County residents can learn to become advocates and leaders for their children and communities through a free program starting in October.

The Parent Leadership Training Institute, organized by the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, is open to anyone who cares about the well-being of children. Now in its sixth year in Hawaiʻi, PLTI teaches participants how to engage with the political system and get their voices heard.

“We’re continually inspired by the impact that PLTI participants and alumni have on their communities,” said Deborah Zysman, Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network. “If you want to get more involved in their community, I encourage you to apply for PLTI. You’ll develop your leadership skills and get the tools you need to take action and make a difference.”

PLTI participants attend 20 weekly sessions from October through April. Sessions will be held on Zoom, and residents from all islands are encouraged to apply.

Since 2015, PLTI has trained more than 80 alumni from across the state. Those interested in joining this year are encouraged to learn more and apply at https://www.hawaii-can.org/plti.

“I am a stronger leader for my children and my community because of PLTI,” said Brandee Carvalho, a PLTI alum and Maui resident. “I am confident to be a parent leader, and I’m excited to share with other parents and my community all that I’ve learned.”

The National Parent Leadership Institute provides the evidence-based curriculum for the Hawaiʻi PLTI chapter, designed to increase civic engagement and improve child and community outcomes. Hawaiʻi PLTI’s supporters include the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Atherton Family Foundation, McInerny Foundation, Samuel N. & Mary Castle Foundation, and the City & County of Honolulu.