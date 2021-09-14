Maui News
Kapalua Golfers Raises Funds for 9/11 Memorial Golf Fund
A hit-the-green challenge at the Kapalua Bay Golf Course raised $1,255 for the 9/11 Memorial Golf Fund on Sept. 10.
More than 110 golfers signed up for the challenge on the par 3 15th hole in which they could double their money if they hit the green.
The 9/11 Memorial Golf Fund benefits the Veteran Golfers Association, David Feherty’s Troops First, The Semper Fi & America’s Fund, Veterans of Foreign Wars and The Independence Fund.
Support of this event will help each of these organizations accomplish their missions by honoring the sacrifices and memories of our military members killed or disabled while serving our country since Sept. 11, 2001.
